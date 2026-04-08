Vistra Corp. (VST) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed the most recent trading day at $155.89, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.85%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.8%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.52% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Utilities sector's loss of 0.05%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vistra Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.41, indicating a 206.52% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.48 billion, up 39.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.72 per share and a revenue of $23.57 billion, signifying shifts of +65.78% and +32.87%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% lower within the past month. Vistra Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Vistra Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.63. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.7.

One should further note that VST currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.93. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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