Vistra Corp. (VST) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Vistra Corp. (VST) reached $126.63, with a +1.93% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.26%.

The the stock of company has risen by 4.12% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's gain of 2.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.37, marking a 495.65% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.3 billion, showing a 40.85% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.68 per share and a revenue of $20.94 billion, signifying shifts of -18.86% and +21.57%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.46% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vistra Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Vistra Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.23, so one might conclude that Vistra Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that VST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 35, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

