Vistra Corp. (VST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed at $162.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.75% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.89% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 7, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.43, up 140.59% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.42 billion, indicating a 50.98% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

VST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.53 per share and revenue of $23.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +81.18% and +34.45%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% higher. Vistra Corp. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

With respect to valuation, Vistra Corp. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.82.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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