Vistra Corp. (VST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Vistra Corp. (VST) was up +1.12% at $148.02. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.16% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 2.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vistra Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Vistra Corp. is projected to report earnings of $2.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 113.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.26 billion, up 47.32% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.3 per share and a revenue of $23.02 billion, signifying shifts of +76.81% and +29.76%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. At present, Vistra Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Vistra Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.8, so one might conclude that Vistra Corp. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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