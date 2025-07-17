Vistra Corp (VST) Opinions on Stock Price Rally and Strategic Positioning

Recent discussions on X about Vistra Corp (VST) have been buzzing with interest, largely driven by the company's significant stock price rally and its strategic positioning in the energy sector. Many users have highlighted the stock's impressive gains, with some noting increases of over 180% in recent periods, attributing this surge to Vistra's role in providing power solutions for data centers and its diverse energy portfolio including nuclear and natural gas. The chatter reflects a keen focus on the company's ability to capitalize on growing energy demands, particularly in the context of AI infrastructure.

Additionally, there’s notable attention on X regarding institutional and high-profile investments in Vistra, with posts pointing to increased stakes by major investors and even political figures entering positions in the stock. This has sparked curiosity and debate about the motivations behind these moves and whether they signal broader market confidence in Vistra’s future. The conversation also touches on recent corporate actions, such as the expansion of financial agreements by subsidiaries, further fueling discussions about the company’s growth trajectory.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

Vistra Corp Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VST stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/07.

on 03/05 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/12 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Vistra Corp Insider Trading Activity

Vistra Corp insiders have traded $VST stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Vistra Corp Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 630 institutional investors add shares of Vistra Corp stock to their portfolio, and 540 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Vistra Corp Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VST in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/28/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/04/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/22/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for Vistra Corp, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VST forecast page.

Vistra Corp Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VST recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $186.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $186.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $207.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Carly Davenport from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $164.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $186.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from B of A Securities set a target price of $152.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $191.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $202.0 on 01/21/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.