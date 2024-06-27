Vistra Corp. (VST) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Vistra Corp. (VST) reached $87.22, with a +1.52% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.3%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 17.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Utilities sector's loss of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vistra Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting an 89.32% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.97 billion, indicating a 24.41% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.95 per share and a revenue of $17 billion, signifying shifts of +10.03% and +15%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vistra Corp. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.43% higher. At present, Vistra Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Vistra Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.94.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Vistra Corp. (VST)

