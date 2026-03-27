Vistra Corp. (VST) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Vistra Corp. (VST) was up +2.09% at $155.48. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 4.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vistra Corp. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.39, signifying a 202.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.55 billion, up 41.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.71 per share and revenue of $23.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.59% and +29.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.74% downward. Vistra Corp. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Vistra Corp. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.43 of its industry.

We can also see that VST currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.