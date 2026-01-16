Vistra Corp. (VST) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed the most recent trading day at $166.60, moving -7.54% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 8.43% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 1.11%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vistra Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Vistra Corp. to post earnings of $2.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 114.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.16 billion, up 27.79% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.16 per share and revenue of $18.31 billion, indicating changes of -26.29% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.17% upward. Currently, Vistra Corp. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Vistra Corp.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.06. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.69.

We can additionally observe that VST currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.12. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.56.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

