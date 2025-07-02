Vistra Corp. (VST) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Vistra Corp. (VST) ended the recent trading session at $187.02, demonstrating a +1.04% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.94%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 5.17% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 1.16%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.32, marking a 46.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.26 billion, showing a 36.83% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.45 per share and revenue of $22.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.86% and +28.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.64% higher. At present, Vistra Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.71. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.19 of its industry.

We can also see that VST currently has a PEG ratio of 2.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

