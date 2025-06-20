Vistra Corp. (VST) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Vistra Corp. (VST) closed the most recent trading day at $185.10, moving +2.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

The stock of company has risen by 17.07% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's loss of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vistra Corp. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Vistra Corp. is projected to report earnings of $1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.89%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.27 billion, showing a 37.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.23 per share and a revenue of $22.2 billion, indicating changes of -11% and +28.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.88% increase. Vistra Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Vistra Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.07. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.71.

It's also important to note that VST currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

