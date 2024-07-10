Vistra Corp. (VST) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Vistra Corp. (VST) reached $92.31, with a +1% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.18%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.2% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 4.45% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Vistra Corp. is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 89.32%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.97 billion, reflecting a 24.41% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $17 billion, which would represent changes of +10.03% and +15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vistra Corp. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.95% increase. Vistra Corp. presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vistra Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.16 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.44.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

