Vistra Corp. (VST) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Vistra Corp. (VST) ended the recent trading session at $115.92, demonstrating a +0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 2.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vistra Corp. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.37, reflecting a 495.65% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.3 billion, indicating a 40.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.74 per share and a revenue of $20.94 billion, signifying shifts of -18% and +21.57%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.11% lower within the past month. Right now, Vistra Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vistra Corp. has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.18.

It is also worth noting that VST currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. VST's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Vistra Corp. (VST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.