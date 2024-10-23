Vistra Corp. (VST) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Vistra Corp. (VST) closed at $126.11, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.6%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 11.25% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, down 16% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.89 billion, showing a 19.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $19.55 billion, indicating changes of +31.75% and +32.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.05% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Vistra Corp. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Vistra Corp. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.57, so one might conclude that Vistra Corp. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

