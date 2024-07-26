Vistra Corp. (VST) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Vistra Corp. (VST) standing at $71.12, reflecting a +1.05% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

The company's stock has dropped by 19.31% in the past month, falling short of the Utilities sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vistra Corp. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.05, signifying a 1.94% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.97 billion, indicating a 24.41% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $16.82 billion, which would represent changes of +39% and +13.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vistra Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Vistra Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Vistra Corp. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.1. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16 of its industry.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

