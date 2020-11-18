Vistra Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VST

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.83, changing hands as low as $18.72 per share. Vistra Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VST's low point in its 52 week range is $11.30 per share, with $26.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.61.

