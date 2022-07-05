Vistra Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.03, changing hands as low as $21.50 per share. Vistra Corp shares are currently trading down about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VST's low point in its 52 week range is $16.51 per share, with $27.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.