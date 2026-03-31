Vistra Banks on the Data Center & ERCOT Growth: The 2027-2028 Setup

Vistra Corp. VST is positioning its integrated retail-plus-generation platform for a period when incremental load growth could start to matter more for realized power prices. Management expects U.S. electricity demand to grow steadily in 2026–2027, with a sharper inflection later in the decade as data centers expand.

VST Data Center Load Is the Catalyst Management Sees

Management expects data-center-driven demand to significantly tighten power markets by late 2027 or early 2028. For VST, that is a meaningful setup because the company is heavily hedged through 2026, with most of 2027 and a large part of 2028 also hedged as of February 2026.



The rising demand from the data centers are boosting future prospects of the electricity providers as they are signing big long-term contracts with tech giants. American Electric Power AEP has nearly 20 gigawatts (“GW”) of customer commitment through 2030. Another utility Dominion Energy D have roughly 40 GW of clean energy capacity under long-term contract.

Vistra ERCOT Growth Outlook Supports a Tightening Story

Within Texas, management expects ERCOT peak demand to grow at a mid-single-digit annual rate through 2030. That kind of sustained demand growth can raise the value of flexible generation and disciplined risk management, especially in a competitive market where pricing can respond quickly to changing reserve margins.



VST’s Texas segment combines generation, wholesale energy transactions, risk management, and fuel logistics in ERCOT. The company’s integrated model also links retail load to generation and hedging, which helps manage commodity risk while structuring products and contracts for end users.

Vistra Nuclear Deals Show Corporate Appetite for Zero-Carbon

VST’s nuclear contracting has moved meaningfully longer in duration, with nearly 3.8 gigawatts of 20-year power purchase agreements in place by fourth-quarter 2025. These agreements are described as being with investment-grade buyers, reinforcing the stability of the contracted base.



The Meta Platforms META agreements illustrate how large corporates can underwrite long-duration, zero-carbon supply. VST entered 20-year power purchase agreements to provide more than 2,600 megawatts (“MW”) of zero-carbon energy from three nuclear plants, including 2,176 MW of operating generation plus 433 MW of planned power output increases.



Vistra has also signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with Amazon Web Services to supply nuclear-generated electricity for its data centers, helping support the relicensing of Vistra’s nuclear facilities.

Price Performance

Vistra have risen 25.6% in the past year compared with the Zacks Utility- Electric Power industry’s growth of 24.1%, courtesy of its strong retail and commercial operations. Vistra has outperformed the Zacks Utilities sector and the S&P 500 in the same time period.

Price Performance (One year)



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Zacks Rank

Vistra currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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