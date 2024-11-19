News & Insights

Vistra Announces Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes To Raise Atleast $1.25 Bln

November 19, 2024 — 10:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vistra Corp. (VST), Tuesday announced the launch of private offering of senior secured notes, due 2026 and 2034, aiming to raise atleast $1.25 billion.

The company intends to use the proceeds to payback outstanding debts, finance early payout of the purchase price installment payments, and other corporate-related purposes.

Currently, Vistra's stock is trading at $145.26, down 0.93 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

