Vistra Announces Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes To Raise Atleast $1.25 Bln

(RTTNews) - Vistra Corp. (VST), Tuesday announced the launch of private offering of senior secured notes, due 2026 and 2034, aiming to raise atleast $1.25 billion.

The company intends to use the proceeds to payback outstanding debts, finance early payout of the purchase price installment payments, and other corporate-related purposes.

Currently, Vistra's stock is trading at $145.26, down 0.93 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

