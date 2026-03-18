Vistra About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (VST)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.228, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of VST's recent stock price of $167.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VST is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VST's low point in its 52 week range is $90.51 per share, with $219.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $167.86.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, VST makes up 6.60% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding VST).

In Wednesday trading, Vistra Corp shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.