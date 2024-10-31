Vistin Pharma Reports Strong EBITDA and Dividend for Q3 2024

Vistin Pharma ASA (DE:VP4) has released an update.

Vistin Pharma ASA reported a decline in revenue for Q3 2024 to MNOK 106, down from MNOK 120 in the same quarter last year, due to lower sales volume and global Metformin prices. Despite this, the company achieved a record high EBITDA of MNOK 29, attributed to a favorable product mix and cost control, and announced an additional dividend of NOK 0.50 per share for Q4. The company’s operational efficiency was highlighted by an all-time high production volume of 1500MT.

