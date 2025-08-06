Is Visteon (VC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Visteon (VC). VC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.73, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.49. VC's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.33 and as low as 8.02, with a median of 10.30, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that VC has a P/B ratio of 2.06. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.26. Over the past 12 months, VC's P/B has been as high as 2.59 and as low as 1.31, with a median of 1.87.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Visteon's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, VC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

