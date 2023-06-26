Visteon (VC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $141.50, changing hands as low as $140.33 per share. Visteon Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VC's low point in its 52 week range is $97.25 per share, with $171.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $140.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.