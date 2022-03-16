Visteon (VC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $110.91, changing hands as high as $112.68 per share. Visteon Corp shares are currently trading up about 11.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VC's low point in its 52 week range is $91.59 per share, with $136.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.17.

