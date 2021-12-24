Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Visteon (NASDAQ:VC), so let's see why.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Visteon:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = US$72m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$711m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Visteon has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Visteon compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Visteon's ROCE Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Visteon, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 15% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Visteon becoming one if things continue as they have.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Visteon is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 38% in the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

