Visteon narrows FY24 revenue view to $3.85B-$3.9B from $3.85B-$3.95B

FY24 consensus $3.89B. “Based on our year-to-date performance and outlook for the fourth quarter, Visteon (VC) is updating its full-year 2024 guidance and anticipates sales in the range of $3.85 – $3.90 billion, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $465 – $480 million, and adjusted free cash flow in the range of $165 – $185 million.”

