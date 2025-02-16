VISTEON Earnings Preview: Recent $VC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VISTEON ($VC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $981,702,568 and earnings of $2.03 per share.
VISTEON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of VISTEON stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 691,866 shares (+821.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,382,351
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 536,073 shares (+58.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,560,396
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 407,913 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,190,041
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 222,534 shares (-15.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,743,216
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 218,059 shares (-54.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,346,194
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 177,688 shares (-44.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,764,479
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 147,685 shares (+78.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,102,613
