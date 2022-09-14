Visteon Corporation's (NASDAQ:VC) Price In Tune With Earnings

Visteon Corporation's (NASDAQ:VC) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 43.5x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 14x and even P/E's below 8x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Visteon as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price. NasdaqGS:VC Price Based on Past Earnings September 14th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Visteon will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Visteon's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 181% last year. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 2.2% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 57% each year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.7% per annum growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Visteon's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Visteon maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Visteon (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

