Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) stock was sold by a number of insiders in the recent year, which isn't a positive indicator for investors

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Visteon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Francis Scricco, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$239k worth of shares at a price of US$119 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$122). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 31% of Francis Scricco's stake.

Insiders in Visteon didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:VC Insider Trading Volume July 29th 2022

Does Visteon Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.9% of Visteon shares, worth about US$32m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Visteon Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Visteon insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Visteon insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Visteon. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Visteon you should be aware of.

