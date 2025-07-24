Visteon Corp. Profit Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - Visteon Corp. (VC) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $65 million, or $2.36 per share. This compares with $71 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Visteon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $66 million or $2.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $0.97 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

Visteon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65 Mln. vs. $71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.36 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $0.97 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $3.70 to $3.85 Bln

