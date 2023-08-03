Visteon Corp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Visteon Corp (Symbol: VC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $145.65, changing hands as low as $140.73 per share. Visteon Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VC's low point in its 52 week range is $103.46 per share, with $171.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.53.

