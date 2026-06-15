Vistance Rides on Strength in Aurora Segment: More Upside Ahead?

Vistance Networks, Inc. VISN is benefiting from solid traction in the Aurora segment. In the first quarter of 2026, the segment delivered $298.4 million in revenues, representing 32.6% year-over-year growth. Aurora adjusted EBITDA increased 32% year over year.



The DOCSIS 4.0 portfolio is becoming a major growth driver in this segment. It is witnessing the continued deployment of FDX amplifiers. More than 500,000 FDX amplifiers have been shipped since early 2025. Management expects shipments to grow over the next several quarters.



The Aurora segment is steadily expanding beyond its traditional North American market. In the first quarter, the company rolled out its cloud-native vCCAP solution with Vodafone Germany, accelerating the operators' transition to DOCSIS 4.0. In addition, Aurora partnered with a Tier 1 customer in the Caribbean and Latin America region to support its broadband infrastructure modernization. In these ventures, Vistance deployed vBNG Evo and PON (Passive Optical Network) Evo Series 200 remote OLT (Optical Line Terminal) solutions. The deployments underscore Vistance’s growing capability as a leading broadband networking solution provider.



These developments show Aurora is becoming Vistance’s core growth engine. Management expects the standalone Aurora business to generate $225-$250 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2026.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Vistance’s Aurora segment faces competition from Harmonic HLIT and Calix, Inc. CALX. Calix continues to expand the capabilities of its AI-native Calix One platform across residential, business, and multi-dwelling unit markets. Demand visibility remains favorable as broadband providers continue investing in network expansion, subscriber experience, and fiber modernization. First-quarter 2026 revenues increased 27% year over year, while management raised full-year revenue growth expectations to 15-20%.



Harmonic is benefiting from the growing adoption of DOCSIS 4.0 across industries. DNA Finland, the second largest mobile operator in Finland, has been collaborating with Harmonic to offer competitive, fiber-grade broadband services. In the first quarter of 2026, Harmonic’s revenue increased 43% year over year.

VISN’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of VISN have surged 122.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 68.5%.



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Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 10.10 forward earnings, lower than 12.46 of the industry average.



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Earnings estimates for VISN for 2026 and 2027 have increased over the past 60 days.



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VISN stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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