Vistance Networks Stock Up 250%. Here's Why a $40 Million Position Signals a Post-Divestiture Bet

Key Points

Newtyn Management bought 1.6 million shares of VISN in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value was $40.23 million, up from $9.29 million in the previous quarter.

The position places outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Vistance Networks ›

On February 17, 2026, Newtyn Management bought 1.6 million shares of Vistance Networks (NASDAQ:VISN) in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, Newtyn Management bought 1.6 million shares of Vistance Networks in the fourth quarter. The quarter-end position value was $40.23 million, up from $9.29 million in the previous quarter.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the quarter: NYSE: AD: $91.15 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: INDV: $90.94 million (9.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: QDEL: $86.10 million (9.1% of AUM) NYSE: NVRI: $82.42 million (8.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: TBPH: $80.45 million (8.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares of VISN were priced at $19.10, up 250% over the past year and well outperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $19.10 Market capitalization $4.23 billion Revenue (TTM) $4.21 billion Net income (TTM) ($287.60 million)

Company snapshot

Vistance Networks provides fiber optic and copper connectivity, cable solutions, cellular and Wi-Fi network equipment, IoT platforms, security software, and access network infrastructure for telecom, data center, and entertainment networks.

The firm generates revenue through product sales, software licensing, and cloud-based services delivered via direct sales, distributors, resellers, and OEM partnerships.

It serves telecommunications operators, cable television providers, data center managers, multi-system operators, and enterprise customers worldwide.

Vistance Networks is a leading provider of communications infrastructure solutions with a global presence and a diversified product portfolio. The company leverages its scale and engineering expertise to serve critical connectivity needs across telecommunications, data centers, and enterprise networks. Its integrated approach and broad customer base support its competitive positioning in the communications equipment industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Newtyn is making a big bet on a company that just shed its legacy baggage and is emerging as a more focused network infrastructure player. After selling its Connectivity and Cable Solutions segment to Amphenol, the parent rebranded as Vistance Networks and now centers on Access Networks and RUCKUS. The divestiture is expected to eliminate outstanding debt and preferred equity, with management signaling a dividend of at least $10 per share following the close.



Before the rebrand, the business delivered serious momentum. Third quarter 2025 consolidated net sales rose 50.6% year over year to $1.63 billion, with GAAP income from continuing operations of $106.9 million. Meanwhile, RemainCo adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $90.6 million. That operating leverage helps explain why the stock has surged 250% over the past year.



Compared to Newtyn’s other holdings, this communications infrastructure name offers cyclical exposure tied to broadband and enterprise upgrades. It is not a sleepy telecom utility, but a post-transaction story with improving margins, a cleaner capital structure, and potential shareholder returns. Long-term investors should watch execution in ANS and RUCKUS and how management allocates the expected excess cash after the divestiture closes.

Should you buy stock in Vistance Networks right now?

Before you buy stock in Vistance Networks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vistance Networks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,262!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,163,635!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 904% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 22, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends QuidelOrtho. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.