VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Price Target Increased by 8.33% to 13.26

The average one-year price target for VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) has been revised to 13.26 / share. This is an increase of 8.33% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 166.27% from the latest reported closing price of 4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in VistaGen Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 81.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTGN is 0.00%, a decrease of 99.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.40% to 148K shares. The put/call ratio of VTGN is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MetLife Investment Management holds 133K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 15K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets.

