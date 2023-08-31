VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) Price Target Increased by 400.00% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) has been revised to 30.60 / share. This is an increase of 400.00% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 30.30 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 471.96% from the latest reported closing price of 5.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in VistaGen Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 129 owner(s) or 76.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTGN is 0.01%, an increase of 141.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 94.69% to 2,250K shares. The put/call ratio of VTGN is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,620K shares representing 17.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 36.18% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,319K shares representing 14.09% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 993K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 14.41% over the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Small Cap Portfolio holds 587K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 63.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 132.35% over the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 574K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 12.28% over the last quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets.

