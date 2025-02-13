VistaGen Therapeutics Inc Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$14.09 million, or -$0.46 per share. This compares with -$6.35 million, or -$0.22 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 43.9% to $0.23 million from $0.41 million last year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

