VistaGen Therapeutics Inc Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - VistaGen Therapeutics Inc (VTGN) announced Loss for first quarter of -$15.10 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$15.10 million, or -$0.47 per share. This compares with -$10,73 million, or -$0.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 200% to $0.24 million from $0.08 million last year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

