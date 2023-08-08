Vistagen Therapeutics Falls 30% After Touching Year-to-date High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) are declining more than 30 percent on Tuesday morning trade after touching high yesterday after reporting positive results from the phase 3 PALISADE-2 trial of Fasedienol nasal spray in social anxiety disorder.

Currently, shares are at $9.17, down 30.66 percent from the previous close of $13.05 on a volume of 4,193,505.

