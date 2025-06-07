VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $VTGN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS ($VTGN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $321,300 and earnings of -$0.51 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VTGN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of VISTAGEN THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BVF INC/IL removed 2,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,900,000
- GREAT POINT PARTNERS LLC removed 674,075 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,988,521
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC added 524,087 shares (+675.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,310,217
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 321,885 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $949,560
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 299,304 shares (+246.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $748,260
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 194,533 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $486,332
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 155,443 shares (+693.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $388,607
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.