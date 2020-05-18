VistaGen Submits PH94B Phase 2A Study Protocol To FDA - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) announced the company has submitted its proposed protocol for a Phase 2A study of PH94B, its investigational anti-anxiety drug, for treatment of adjustment disorder with anxiety related to the COVID-19 pandemic to the FDA. The proposed Phase 2A study will be conducted in New York City, on an open-label basis and involve approximately 30 patients.

Shawn Singh, CEO of VistaGen, said: "With successful Phase 2 development of PH94B for social anxiety disorder completed and preparations for Phase 3 development underway, we now look forward to Phase 2 development of PH94B for adjustment order, with the goal of achieving similarly positive treatment outcomes for individuals struggling to cope with difficulties related to COVID-19, as well as a wide range of other anxiety-provoking mental health stressors."

