Vistagen Plunges After Disappointing Phase 3 PALISADE-4 Trial; Stock Hits All-Time Low

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) are down over 70% on Tuesday, following disappointing results from its PALISADE-4 trial.

PALISADE-4 was a U.S. multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial that evaluated the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of a single dose of Fasedienol in reducing anxiety symptoms in adults with social anxiety disorder during a simulated anxiety-provoking public speaking challenge with the Subjective Units of Distress Scale (SUDS) as the primary endpoint.

According to the trial results, Fasedienol did not achieve statistically significant improvement on primary and secondary endpoints. However, in a post-hoc analysis, Fasedienol achieved a nominal statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint in patients with very severe social anxiety disorder.

Based on the totality of the data generated to date, the company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss a potential registrational pathway for Fasedienol. The proposed approach would involve a single future Phase 3 trial using the Liebowitz Social Anxiety Scale (LSAS) as the primary endpoint, with confirmatory evidence provided by the PALISADE program.

Commenting on the study results, Angel Angelov, Chief Medical Officer of Vistagen, said, "The results of the primary analysis of PALISADE-4 were not what we had hoped for. However, we are encouraged by the safety and tolerability data and our post-hoc analysis in which we observed a positive efficacy signal in a large subpopulation of patients with very severe social anxiety disorder."

Since December 17, 2025, the stock has traded below $1.00. On February 3, 2026, the company received a notice from Nasdaq that it was no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and has until August 3, 2026, to regain compliance.

As of this writing, the stock is at $0.20, down 72.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.