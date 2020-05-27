Markets
VTGN

VistaGen, Nuformix Enter Collaboration In CNS Therapeutics - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) and Nuformix plc (NFX.L) have agreed to develop cocrystal-based formulations of VistaGen's CNS product candidates. VistaGen and Nuformix initially will apply Nuformix's proprietary technology platform to develop patentable new crystalline forms of AV-101 that may have superior delivery, an enhanced therapeutic profile and additional intellectual property protection.

Nuformix is a pharmaceutical development company focused on unlocking the therapeutic potential and value of known drugs. It is targeting high-value unmet needs via drug repurposing with a lead programme in fibrosis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VTGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular