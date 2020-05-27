VistaGen, Nuformix Enter Collaboration In CNS Therapeutics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) and Nuformix plc (NFX.L) have agreed to develop cocrystal-based formulations of VistaGen's CNS product candidates. VistaGen and Nuformix initially will apply Nuformix's proprietary technology platform to develop patentable new crystalline forms of AV-101 that may have superior delivery, an enhanced therapeutic profile and additional intellectual property protection.

Nuformix is a pharmaceutical development company focused on unlocking the therapeutic potential and value of known drugs. It is targeting high-value unmet needs via drug repurposing with a lead programme in fibrosis.

