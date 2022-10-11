Vista, Trafigura to invest $150 mln in Argentina's Vaca Muerta oil project

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Latin American oil firm Vista Energy VISTAA.MX on Tuesday announced a new deal with Trafigura Argentina TRAFGF.UL to invest $150 million into Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation.

The deal follows the companies' launch of a joint venture last year to jointly develop 20 wells in Vista's main oil development concession in Vaca Muerta, one of the world's largest shale reserves roughly the size of Belgium.

The latest investment will fuel the development of three pads, or oil well zones, on Vista's Bajada del Palo Oeste concession.

In a joint statement, Trafigura said it would invest around $58 million of the total figure, contributing 25% of the development costs and granting it a 25% share of rights over hydrocarbon produced by the shared venture.

Vista, Argentina's third-largest oil producer and the bloc's operator, will foot 75% of the costs and retain 75% of rights over the output.

The companies have also extended by twelve months a prior crude and oil purchase agreement, under which Vista will sell Trafigura 380,000 barrels of crude per month during the first half of 2023, and 345,000 per month during the second half.

Vista said the deal would help it shore up cash to accelerate its investment in infrastructure at Vaca Muerta, reduce its debt and return capital to shareholders through buy-backs or dividends.

"The agreement allows the company to further consolidate its relationship with Trafigura as a strategic partner," it added.

Vista's Bajada del Palo Oeste development had around 155 million barrels of oil equivalent as of the end of 2021, it said, and in the second quarter of this year it produced 29,729 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Argentina's government is looking to boost output at Vaca Muerta as it looks to wean itself off costly foreign imports.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.