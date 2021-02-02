Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Feb 4. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 71.9%.

How Are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a surge from 21 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $525.5 million, indicating growth of 23.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vista Outdoor Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

Factors at Play

Vista Outdoor’s fiscal third-quarter results is likely to have benefitted from increased demand in commercial ammunitions, cycling and outdoor cooking categories. This along with Increased emphasis on product innovation and digital marketing as well as e-commerce are likely to have boosted fiscal third quarter top line. Also, the company’s adoption of D-to-C e-commerce channel is likely to have boosted margins in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Shooting Sports revenues is pegged at $361 million, which indicates growth of 78.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



However, softness in outdoor products and dismal foot traffic in retail stores are likely to have hurt fiscal third-quarter top line. Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Outdoor Products revenues is estimated at $160 million, indicating a fall of 27.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Vista Outdoor this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat estimates.



Earnings ESP: Vista Outdoor has an Earnings ESP of +5.39%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Vista Outdoor, currently has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat estimates this time around.

MGM Resorts International MGM has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +3.54%.



Mattel, Inc. MAT has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +9.29%.



Corsair Gaming, Inc. CRSR has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +17.24%.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mattel, Inc. (MAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



MGM Resorts International (MGM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.