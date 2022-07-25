Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jul 28, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $1.92, suggesting growth of 10.3% from $1.74 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $785 million, indicating an improvement of 18.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

Vista Outdoor’s fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from elevated demand with respect to outdoor activities (including golf, cycling and outdoor cooking categories), new product introductions, acquisitions and strategic pricing actions. This and emphasis on marketing and e-commerce enhancements is likely to have boosted the company’s top line in the fiscal first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Outdoor Products revenues is pegged at $337 million, indicating growth of 68.5% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



However, softness in Shooting Sports and supply chain and logistics-related disruptions are likely to have affected the company’s operations in the fiscal first quarter. This and a rise in logistics and commodity costs is likely to have dented margins in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Shooting Sports revenues is pegged at $450 million, indicating a fall of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vista Outdoor this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Vista Outdoor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Caleres, Inc. CAL has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and a Zacks Rank #1.



Shares of Caleres have increased 7.4% in the past year. CAL’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 62.9%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Choice Hotels have declined 1.6% in the past year. CHH’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.4%.



Crocs, Inc. CROX has an Earnings ESP of +0.3% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Crocs have declined 52.3% in the past year. CROX’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.5%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

