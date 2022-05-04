Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on May 5, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 11.7%.

How are Estimates Placed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.81, suggesting growth of 77.5% from $1.02 reported in the year-ago quarter.



For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at nearly $764.6 million, indicating an improvement of 28.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vista Outdoor Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the quarter to be reported.

Factors at Play

Vista Outdoor’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increased demand across outdoor recreation, including golfing, camping, hiking, biking, hunting or recreational shooting. This and focus on acquisitions of fast-growing outdoor brands and integration efforts are likely to have boosted the company’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter. Also, emphasizing product innovation, marketing efforts and e-commerce platform bodes well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Outdoor Products revenues is pegged at $320 million, indicating growth of 65.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



Increased focus on ammunitions business bodes well for the company. During the previous quarter’s earnings call, the company reported a rise of new entrants into hunting and shooting sports thereby contributing to high participation rates (at shooting ranges and youth shooting leagues) and increased hunting licenses sales. Nevertheless, with focus on strategic pricing actions and shifting product mix into more profitable hunting and shotshell ammunition, the momentum is likely to have continued in the fiscal fourth quarter as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Shooting Sports revenues is pegged at $449 million, which indicates growth of 11.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



However, supply chain and logistics-related disruptions are likely to have dented the company’s performance in the fiscal fourth quarter. This and a rise in material, labor and transportation costs are likely to put pressure on margins during the fiscal fourth quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vista Outdoor this time around. A stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) to beat earnings. But that's not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Vista Outdoor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Vista Outdoor currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Golden Entertainment, Inc. GDEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.72% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Golden Entertainment have gained 43.3% in the past year. GDEN’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 204.7%.



Callaway Golf Company ELY has an Earnings ESP of +7.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Callaway have declined 24.7% in the past year. ELY’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1,047.2%.



Penn National Gaming, Inc. PENN has an Earnings ESP of +9.50% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Shares of Penn National have declined 17.7% in the past three months. PENN’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark twice in the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 6.9%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

