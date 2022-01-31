Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Vista Outdoor Inc. VSTO is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 3. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 36.2%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.88 per share, suggesting an improvement from $1.03 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $750.2 million, indicating growth of 30.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

Vista Outdoor’s fiscal third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from increased demand in commercial ammunitions, cycling, outdoor cooking categories and firearms. The company has been gaining from rise in outdoor activity and shooting sports participations. Increased emphasis on product innovation and digital marketing, and e-commerce are likely to to get reflected in the fiscal third-quarter top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Shooting Sports revenues is pegged at $546 million, which indicates growth of 35.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total Outdoor Products revenues is pegged at $204 million, indicating growth of 17.9% from the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vista Outdoor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Vista Outdoor has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Vista Outdoor currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Vista Outdoor Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vista Outdoor Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vista Outdoor Inc. Quote

