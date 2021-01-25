Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed at $29.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had gained 13.74% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

VSTO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 4, 2021. On that day, VSTO is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 204.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $522.22 million, up 22.94% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $2.07 billion, which would represent changes of +1033.33% and +18.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VSTO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% higher. VSTO is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note VSTO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.6.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VSTO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

