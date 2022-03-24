Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed at $36.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had gained 9.66% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Vista Outdoor will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.81, up 77.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $761.84 million, up 27.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +120.22% and +34.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Outdoor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vista Outdoor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vista Outdoor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.18.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

