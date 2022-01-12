Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed at $45.36, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had gained 14.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vista Outdoor as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.88, up 82.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $750.2 million, up 30.54% from the prior-year quarter.

VSTO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.86 per share and revenue of $2.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +114.75% and +32.27%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Outdoor. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.29% lower. Vista Outdoor currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Vista Outdoor currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.9, which means Vista Outdoor is trading at a discount to the group.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.