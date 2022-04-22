Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Stock Moves -1.86%: What You Should Know

Vista Outdoor (VSTO) closed the most recent trading day at $35.42, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of firearms, ammunition and accessories had lost 1.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.3%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vista Outdoor as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2022. On that day, Vista Outdoor is projected to report earnings of $1.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $764.63 million, up 28.18% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Outdoor. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.58% lower. Vista Outdoor currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Vista Outdoor has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.41 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.88, so we one might conclude that Vista Outdoor is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.